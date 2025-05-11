Wahoos Swept In Second Straight Doubleheader

May 11, 2025

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (19-13) fell in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers (19-13) at Keesler Federal Park. The sweep marked the second time this week that Biloxi had won both games of a doubleheader (5/8).

In game one, Pensacola jumped ahead in the top of the first inning when first baseman Nathan Martorella hit into a bases-loaded, no-out double play that scored shortstop Jared Serna from third base. The Shuckers struck back quickly in the bottom of the second against Wahoos starter Dax Fulton (L, 1-2). After center fielder Luis Lara doubled with one out, left fielder Zavier Warren hit a two-run home run to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead.

Biloxi would never relinquish its advantage and tacked on runs in the third and fourth innings in support of righthander Brett Wichrowski (ND) and lefthander Josh Maciejewski (W, 2-0). Righthander Justin Yeager (S, 5) closed out the top of the seventh to clinch a 4-1 Biloxi win.

In game two, the Wahoos again started the first inning with a run. Shortstop Jared Serna drew a leadoff walk before right fielder Jake Thompson doubled down the left field line to score Serna from first against Biloxi righthander Alexander Cornielle (W, 2-0). The Shuckers answered in the bottom of the second yet again, plating three runs against lefthander Adam Laskey (L, 2-1) on three hits. The Shuckers scored runs in the fourth and fifth to lead 5-1 heading into the top of the sixth inning.

In the sixth, the Blue Wahoo bats came to life against Cornielle. With two outs and designated hitter Kemp Alderman at first base, first baseman Nathan Martorella hit a two-run home run to cut the Biloxi lead to 5-3. After Cornielle was removed for righthander Kaleb Bowman (S, 1), third baseman Josh Zamora came to the plate and hit a solo home run to right-center field. The back-to-back homers marked the second time this season the Wahoos had hit two or more home runs in succession (back-to-back-to-back, Thompson/Alderman/Martorella, 4/26 versus Knoxville). Unfortunately, the three-run rally was not enough as the Shuckers scored two further runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away 7-4. Bowman’s scoreless seventh inning clinched the fourth consecutive loss for Pensacola on the week.

With the defeat, the Wahoos are now tied for first place in the Southern League’s South Division with Biloxi.

