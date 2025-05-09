Wahoos Swept By Biloxi Shuckers In Twin Bill

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lost back-to-back games for the first time in the 2025 season, falling 10-0 and 5-2 in a doubleheader at the hands of the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

In game one, Pensacola starter Robby Snelling (L, 2-2) had an uncharacteristically shaky outing. The Blue Wahoos had allowed only two first-inning runs through their first 28 games of the season, but the Shuckers ambushed Snelling with a five-run frame thanks to a two-run double from Luis Lara and three-run homer from Zavier Warren.

The Shuckers added two more unearned runs in the second inning, leaving Snelling with seven runs allowed in two frames. A Brock Wilken solo homer in the fourth and two more Biloxi runs in the sixth would provide more than enough offense for Biloxi starter Coleman Crow, who pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in his longest start since returning from Tommy John surgery. Relievers Brian Fitzpatrick (W, 4-0) and Tyler Bryant finished off the combined three-hit shutout.

In game two, the Blue Wahoos took a quick 1-0 lead on a Jared Serna leadoff single and bloop RBI double from Nathan Martorella. But Evan Fitterer (L, 2-2) struggled in the home half of the first inning, allowing three runs on three hits and a pair of walks before departing with only two outs recorded and 41 pitches thrown.

Shuckers starter Abdiel Mendoza (W, 1-2) settled into a groove after his rocky first inning, completing 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn his first win. Biloxi added on with a pair of solo homers off reliever Nigel Belgrave, as Garrett Spain went deep in the fourth and Ethan Murray went deep in the fifth, extending the lead to 5-1. Will Childers allowed two walks and a run in 2.0 innings of relief, but finished off the nightcap to send the Blue Wahoos to their first consecutive losses of the year with a 5-2 final.

Nelson Prada was ejected for the first time as Pensacola’s manager after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Jamal Allen in the fifth inning of game two.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series Friday against the Shuckers. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.