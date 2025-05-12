Wahoos Drop Finale in Biloxi To End Road Trip

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (19-14) were defeated in Sunday’s series finale at Keesler Federal Park against the Biloxi Shuckers (20-13) by a final score of 5-1. The loss marks Pensacola’s fifth consecutive setback and ends a two-week road trip.

Neither team scored in Sunday’s contest until the bottom of the third inning when the Shuckers struck first. Biloxi’s league-leading scoring offense tagged Pensacola starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 2-2) for two runs – one via wild pitch, the other via an RBI single from third baseman Brock Wilken.

Pensacola answered back in the top of the fourth inning. After back-to-back one-out singles against Biloxi lefthander Tate Kuehner (W, 2-4), right fielder Kemp Alderman hit a ground ball to Shuckers shortstop Cooper Pratt. After recording one out at second base, second baseman Zavier Warren’s throw to first glanced off first baseman Luke Adams’ glove and rolled into foul territory, allowing Wahoo second baseman Jared Serna to score from third base on an E3.

The unearned run was all the offense the Wahoos would manufacture on the day against Kuehner and quartet of Biloxi relievers. The Shuckers added insurance in the bottom of the seventh against Pensacola lefthander Luis Palacios, who allowed an RBI double to Cooper Pratt and a two-run home run to Brock Wilken that extended the Biloxi lead to 5-1. The Wahoos put baserunners aboard in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not mount a rally en route to a 5-1 defeat.

With the loss, the Wahoos drop to second place in the Southern League South Division, marking the first time all season Pensacola has not had at least a share of first place.

​​The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, May 13 when they begin a six-game series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

File photo.