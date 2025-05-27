Two Restaurants, Liquor Store Proposed For Beulah

A new development is being proposed for Beulah with two restaurants and a liquor store, according to a proposal filed this month with Escambia County.

Trinity Wild LLC is planning the Trinity Wilds Commercial Center at 9200 Mobile Highway, the “triangle” created by the Mobile Highway and West Nine-Mile Highway split west of the Beulah Fire Station.

The 18,690-square-foot multi-tenant building will contain a liquor store and restaurant; and a standalone 2,635-square-foot fast food-style restaurant would be located in the plaza. The four-acre parcel is not currently developed. Plans indicate the parking lot will have connections to both Nine Mile Road and Mobile Highway with 175 total parking spaces.

The names of the restaurants and liquor store have yet to be named.

The proposed project has not yet been set for review by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.