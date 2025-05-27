Two Restaurants, Liquor Store Proposed For Beulah

May 27, 2025

A new development is being proposed for Beulah with two restaurants and a liquor store, according to a proposal filed this month with Escambia County.

Trinity Wild LLC is planning the Trinity Wilds Commercial Center at 9200 Mobile Highway, the “triangle” created by the Mobile Highway and West Nine-Mile Highway split west of the Beulah Fire Station.

The 18,690-square-foot multi-tenant building will contain a liquor store and restaurant; and a standalone 2,635-square-foot fast food-style restaurant would be located in the plaza. The four-acre parcel is not currently developed. Plans indicate the parking lot will have connections to both Nine Mile Road and Mobile Highway with 175 total parking spaces.

The names of the restaurants and liquor store have yet to be named.

The proposed project has not yet been set for review by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Comments

One Response to “Two Restaurants, Liquor Store Proposed For Beulah”

  1. Lawrence Evans on May 27th, 2025 2:54 am

    Instead of 2 restaurants, could one be a fitness center or gym. (planet fitness, etc)





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 