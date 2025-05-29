Two Residents Displaced By Molino House Fire

May 29, 2025

Fire left two people without a home in Molino Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 550 block of Cedartown Road, just off Highway 95A. Arriving fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home from the attic fire.

For more photos, click here.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Responding units included the Molino, Cantonment, McDavid, and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Department, and Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 