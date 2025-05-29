Two Residents Displaced By Molino House Fire

Fire left two people without a home in Molino Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 550 block of Cedartown Road, just off Highway 95A. Arriving fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home from the attic fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Responding units included the Molino, Cantonment, McDavid, and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Department, and Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.