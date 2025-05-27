Traffic Alert: This Week’s List Of Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions this week on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane - Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, May 25 through Thursday, May 29, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road.

Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) Ramp – The week of Sunday, May 25, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and North Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements. Signage will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians around the work zone.

The week of Sunday, May 25, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, Tuesday, May 27 through Thursday, May 29, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Tuesday, May 27 through Thursday, May 29, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Tuesday, May 27 through Friday, May 30, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.



I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, May 25, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: The U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp will be temporarily shortened Monday, May 26 through Thursday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reduced turn-lane length is required for daytime construction activities and will reopen nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Escambia Bay – Motorists may encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures east of U.S. 90 Tuesday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 28 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Tuesday, May 27 through Thursday, May 29, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Monday, May 26 through Thursday, May 29, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Bridge Rehabilitation over Garcon Point Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, May 27 through Friday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. for construction activities.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, May 25, through Friday, May 30, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations. New traffic configuration beginning Wednesday, May 28, as all lanes north of U.S. 98 on S.R. 281 at the intersection will be shifted east for pedestrian crosswalk improvements. Additionally, all lanes south of US 98 at the same intersection (Walmart entrance) will be shifted east for pedestrian crosswalk improvements.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather