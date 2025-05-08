Tate Lady Aggies Will Face The Horizon Hawks In Regional Quarterfinal Tonight

May 8, 2025

Tonight, the Tate Lady Aggies will open play in the 6A FHSAA Softball Regional Quarterfinals against the Horizon Hawks.

First pitch for the regional is 7 p.m. Eastern in Winter Garden, in the Orlando area.

At 8-14 the Aggies received an at large bid into the regional tournament. Horizon (20-6) is ranked No. 2. With a win tonight, Tate would play in the regional semifinals on May 13 against the winner of tonight’s South Lake at Navarre game.

We will have results and game details on Friday morning on NorthEscambia.com.

In other area 6A FHSAA Softball action tonight, No. 1 Pace will host No. 8 Fletcher.

Pictured: The Tate Lady Aggies closed the regular season with a 9-2 win over the Escambia Gators. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 