Tate Lady Aggies Will Face The Horizon Hawks In Regional Quarterfinal Tonight

Tonight, the Tate Lady Aggies will open play in the 6A FHSAA Softball Regional Quarterfinals against the Horizon Hawks.

First pitch for the regional is 7 p.m. Eastern in Winter Garden, in the Orlando area.

At 8-14 the Aggies received an at large bid into the regional tournament. Horizon (20-6) is ranked No. 2. With a win tonight, Tate would play in the regional semifinals on May 13 against the winner of tonight’s South Lake at Navarre game.

We will have results and game details on Friday morning on NorthEscambia.com.

In other area 6A FHSAA Softball action tonight, No. 1 Pace will host No. 8 Fletcher.

Pictured: The Tate Lady Aggies closed the regular season with a 9-2 win over the Escambia Gators. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.