Tate High’s Innovative FAST Fest Works To Improve Scores For Over 1,000 Students

May 6, 2025

Tate High School recently hosted its second annual FAST Fest, an two-day academic celebration that engaged over 1,000 ninth and tenth grade students in a dynamic and interactive review of English Language Arts skills in preparation for Florida’s statewide FAST (Florida Assessment of Student Thinking) test.

The event, held on campus, transformed test prep into an exciting experience thanks to the dedication of 16 enthusiastic teachers and 60 12th-grade student volunteers who lead activity stations over the course of two days. Each station offered standards-based games, skill-building challenges, and opportunities for students to earn prizes—all designed to reinforce key English concepts in a fun, low-stress environment.

“FAST Fest was created to help students feel confident and ready for the FAST test, and it exceeded our expectations,” said the event’s organizer, a Tate High School teacher, Kristin Maum. “Not only did students enjoy themselves, but we’ve already seen measurable learning gains, with many students improving their scores from last year—some showing double-digit growth.”

Student feedback following the test echoed the event’s success. Many participants described FAST Fest as “fun” and said it “definitely helped” them perform better. One student said, “The hands-on activities really helped my memory recall for the test.” The combination of game-based learning and supportive teacher involvement proved to be both effective and inspiring.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 