Sheriff’s Movie Night Set to Feature “Chicken Run” At Molino Park Elementary

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, will be hosting a community “Sheriff’s Movie Night” on Friday, May 9, at Molino Park Elementary. The event, scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will offer areal families a fun evening out, complete with food and a popular animated film.

The evening will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the serving of hotdogs and hamburgers before the main feature.

As dusk settles, the focus will shift to the big screen for the featured presentation: DreamWorks and Aardman’s stop-motion animated comedy, “Chicken Run.” The film tells the story of a group of chickens on a 1950s British egg farm, led by the determined hen Ginger. Their lives are under threat when the cruel farmer, Mrs. Tweedy, decides to turn the farm into a chicken pot pie factory. Desperate to avoid this fate, Ginger and her fellow chickens plot an elaborate escape, enlisting the help of Rocky Rhodes, a roguish American rooster who claims he can fly. Together, they face numerous hilarious and nail-biting challenges as they work together to achieve their dream of freedom.

The family-friendly movie is sure to provide entertainment for all ages, with its blend of humor, adventure, and themes of teamwork and perseverance.

Sheriff Chip W. Simmons and the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation encourage all local families to attend this free community event for an evening of food, fun, and film.