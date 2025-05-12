Scattered Showers Continue For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.