Scattered Showers Continue For Monday
May 12, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
