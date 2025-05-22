Police Say Man Baked Live Puppy In His Oven To Quiet Barking

An Atmore man has been aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly baking a live puppy in his oven after a deceased chihuahua puppy, severely burned, was discovered at his residence.

On Monday, an Atmore Police Department officer responded to a call regarding an injured animal at a home in the 100 block of Cruitt Drive. Upon arrival, the officer found the badly burned remains of a chihuahua puppy lying on the driveway.

Investigators learned that Williamson allegedly intentionally placed the puppy in an oven due to what he considered excessive barking. A witness reported overhearing Williamson threatened to put the puppy in the oven if it did not stop barking. Shortly thereafter, the witness heard a dog yelping in pain but did not realize the gravity of the situation at the time.

“Evidence was discovered in the oven and in the kitchen that corroborated the statements,” APD Sgt. Darrell McMann said.