Police Say Man Baked Live Puppy In His Oven To Quiet Barking

May 22, 2025

An Atmore man has been aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly baking a live puppy in his oven after a deceased chihuahua puppy, severely burned, was discovered at his residence.

On Monday, an Atmore Police Department officer responded to a call regarding an injured animal at a home in the 100 block of Cruitt Drive. Upon arrival, the officer found the badly burned remains of a chihuahua puppy lying on the driveway.

Investigators learned that Williamson allegedly intentionally placed the puppy in an oven due to what he considered excessive barking. A witness reported overhearing Williamson threatened to put the puppy in the oven if it did not stop barking. Shortly thereafter, the witness heard a dog yelping in pain but did not realize the gravity of the situation at the time.

“Evidence was discovered in the oven and in the kitchen that corroborated the statements,” APD Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 