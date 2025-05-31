Plan Ahead: Salzman To Host Constituents Day With Local, State And Federal Officials

May 31, 2025

Make your calendar — Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours to assist constituents with casework issues. These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.

Expected to attend are:

  • Representative Michelle Salzman’s Office
  • Senator Rick Scott’s Office
  • Congressman Jimmy Patronis’ Office
  • County Commissioner Lumon May’s office
  • County Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger’s office
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Hope Florida
  • Department of Health
  • Florida Division of Blind Services
  • Center for Independent Living
  • Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division

The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on June 13 at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office – Brentwood at 5046 North Palafox Street.

“I’m honored to host the upcoming community outreach event. It’s a valuable chance for elected officials to connect with community members and support them in addressing government-related concerns,” Salzman said.

