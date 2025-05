Photos: Tate Hosts Escambia County Spring Football Jamboree

The Tate Aggies hosted the Escambia County Spring Jamboree Friday evening on Carl Madison Field. The one-quarter scrimmages featured Tate, Pensacola High, Escambia, Pensacola Catholic, and Pine Forest

In the first quarter, Tate and PHS played to a 7-7 tied. The Aggies scored on Moses Delarosa pass to Elijah West.

For a photo gallery from Tate and PHS, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.