One Seriously Injured When Dirt Bike, Pickup Collide In Cantonment

May 26, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a dirt bike and a pickup truck Sunday night in Cantonment.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. at Booker Street and Booker Avenue.

FHP said the pickup truck, driven by a 20-year-old Pensacola man, had begun to make a left turn onto Booker Avenue when the dirt bike began to pass the truck. The front of the bike collided with the left side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the dirt bike was airlifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries. The occupants of the truck were not injured.

File photo.

Comments

One Response to “One Seriously Injured When Dirt Bike, Pickup Collide In Cantonment”

  1. JJ on May 26th, 2025 5:01 pm

    As per Florida law, pickup at fault.
    Traffic behind you has the right of way if you are turning in an unmarked yellow line .





