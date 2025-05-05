One Person Critically Injured In Afternoon House Fire

One person was critically injured in a house fire Monday afternoon in the Kings Road Subdivision off East Kingsfield Road.

The patient was airlifted to an area hospital with serious burns.

Escambia County Fire Rescue believes the fire started in the attic of the 3,450 square foot home in the 1400 block of Glenmore Drive, just north of East Kingsfield Road. The fire quickly spread through the home and into a nearby camper.

For more photos, click here.

Two dogs were rescued and are safe, but at last report a third dog was unaccounted for.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour.