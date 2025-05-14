Olmstead Delivers Walk-off Win As Wahoos End Losing Streak

by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos didn’t have much to celebrate on the end of their road trip.

They got some relief Tuesday night back home.

With their offense still in a slumber, the Blue Wahoos got clutch pitching, then a game-winning, two-out single from Johnny Olmstead in the 11th inning for a 3-2 walk-off win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas to end a five-game losing streak.

Moments earlier, reliever Jesse Bergin became the biggest star for Pensacola, after loading the bases with a pair of hit batters, then striking out the next three batters with well-placed fastballs to end the threat and keep the score tied.

A crowd of 3,112 on a Doggone Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium watched a game where the Blue Wahoos had chances to take a lead, but again could not produce a big hit. This was the issue in Biloxi last week when the team dropped the final five games of the series and scored just eight runs combined in those games.

But Tuesday was different from a pitching perspective.

The Blue Wahoos got an outstanding start from Jacob Miller, who worked five innings, allowed four hits, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

The four relievers behind him were also plus points.

Zach McCambley worked two scoreless innings, striking out four of the seven batters he faced. Jacob White had a tough break in the ninth when a wild pitch led to a tying run. Josh Eckness worked two innings, gave up a run but retired the final two batters.

The Blue Wahoos missed a chance in the 10th to win the game, but caught a break when Bergin pitched out of a jam, then Olmstead jumped on a first pitch fastball to win the game, scoring Jared Serna.

The teams will have a quick turnaround, playing at 11 a.m. Wednesday in an Education Day game with school children from the region attending.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: Wednesday’s game is a special 11 a.m. start for Education Day with area schools, but is also open to all fans who want to attend the only mid-day game of the season; Thursday Thru Saturday games start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 1:05 p.m.– the final 1:05 start until mid-September.