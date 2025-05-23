Offensive Woes Continue As Wahoos Drop Third Straight To Barons

The Blue Wahoos got one opportunity Thursday to change the game.

It almost happened.

But instead, the wrong side of an existing pattern continued in a 4-2 loss against the Birmingham Barons, the third setback in as many games this week against the Southern League’s North Division leaders at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Taking on their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets on Mullet Thursday didn’t flip the lack of run production, which has ailed the team for most of the past couple weeks.

Trailing 4-1 in the eighth inning, the table was set for a comeback. Pensacola loaded the bases with one out. The Blue Wahoos had the right hitter, Jake Thompson at the plate. He put a charge into a pitch, sending the ball high into the left center gap that was tracked by left fielder Caden Connor, turning a potential tying double into a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

The next batter, Kemp Alderman struck out swinging to end the threat. It’s been this kind of stretch for the team. It was the only time in the game that the Blue Wahoos had multiple runners on base.

Pensacola starter Evan Fitterer grinded through five innings. He allowed all four Barons runs, but only two were earned as another costly error led to a pair of runs in the second.

Birmingham’s leadoff hitter, second baseman Rikuu Nishida, a Osaka, Japan native who played for the Oregon Ducks, was the Blue Wahoos’ biggest thorn. He factored into three of the Barons’ runs.

In the first inning, he slapped a single, stole second, went to third on a slow roller and scored on a sacrifice fly. In the second inning, after Caden Connor reached on a two-out, infield error, No. 9 hitter Mario Camilletti smashed an RBI triple. He then scored on a perfect bunt single from Nishida.

In the fourth inning, Nishida’s two-out single made it 4-0.

The Blue Wahoos got a solo homer blast from third baseman Josh Zamora, his third of the season, to lead off the fifth inning. But with exception of the eighth inning, there was not a rally opportunity against three relievers the Barons used.

Alex Williams gave the Blue Wahoos three solid innings of relief to follow Fitterer, allowing just two hits, and Josh Ekness pitched a clean ninth.

But this became the 13th time in the last 18 games where the Blue Wahoos scored three or fewer runs.

The Blue Wahoos will need to win the final three games of this homestand, beginning Friday, to avoid their first home series loss this season.

GAME NOTABLES

— The National Anthem was performed by the Spanish Fort (Alabama) High School Choir.

— The Gulf Breeze Wave youth baseball team with a contingent of 250 was among 14 groups attending the game. Some others included Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi with 150, Upper Room Church in Gulf Breeze with 100 and Training Air Wing 5 in Milton with 82.

— The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos to 7-12 in May after starting the season in April with the best record (16-7) in Double-A.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Birmingham Barons vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Friday through Sunday.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.