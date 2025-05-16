Newcomer Trimble Ignites Rally In Wahoos’ Comeback Win

written by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos opted to take batting practice Thursday under the stadium at their indoor facility, then curtailed pregame workouts 30 minutes early. All of a sudden, their offense turned on brighter than Christmas tree lights.

A day after enduring a 9-0 defeat, Pensacola matched that run total with eight different players reaching base multiple times to win a 9-6 slugfest against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Taking on their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets on Mullets Thursday, the team broke an extended slump at the plate to score the second-most runs this season.

It was also the first time the Blue Wahoos (21-15) won a game this season when allowing more than five runs. In this case, they also tied the game twice in the first four innings, then exploded for a five-run sixth inning to pull away.

Centerfielder Fenwick Trimble, who joined the team Tuesday in a promotion from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins’ High-A affiliate, had one of the biggest hits, which was also his first hit at the Double-A level. His run-scoring double in the sixth ignited the big rally and he later came around to score on a single.

“Lot of fun,” he said afterward, before getting doused by teammates by an ice bucket in the post-game interview. “These guys are really welcoming and really good to me so far, so it’s a lot of fun. “I’m just trying to continue what I’ve been doing and see pitches and handle the strike zone and things worked out.”

The team bounced back in a big way from a deflating loss Wednesday on Education Day with school children filling the ballpark. The Blue Wahoos produced 12 hits with Kemp Alderman the most notable. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a confidence-building day at the plate.

Johnny Olmstead had two innings, including a second-inning solo home run. Shane Sasaki went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.

In swinging the bats unlike they have done in more than a week, the Blue Wahoos bolstered their pitching staff.

Evan Fitterer struggled in his sixth start, a second rough outing in a row. He worked four innings, allowed four runs, walked five and struck out four. He was relieved by Alex Williams, who joined the team May 11 from Beloit. Williams worked three innings to earn his first Double-A win with the Blue Wahoos, after going three innings, allowing two runs, but no walks.

Dale Stanavich earned his sixth save with two stellar innings to seal the game.

The Blue Wahoos had all of this offense, despite having two runners picked off and two others thrown out at the plate in the first four innings. But in the fourth inning, the team produced a rally with two out. Five consecutive batters reached base with hits or walks. Sasaki had a run-scoring single, Trimble drew a bases-loaded walk and Jared Serna followed with an RBI hit.

In the sixth inning, trailing 6-4, the Blue Wahoos batted around with eight consecutive batters reaching after one out.

The win game the Blue Wahoos a 2-1 series lead against the Trash Pandas (11-23) heading to the three weekend games.