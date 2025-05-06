New Century Library Manager Focusing on Community Connection and Growth

The new branch manager of the Century Library, Stevie Thomas, is aiming to strengthen the library’s connection with area residents and expand its services.

Thomas previously served as a senior librarian and systemwide youth services coordinator for the West Florida Public Libraries (WFPL).

“I want to see the library grow and connect with the community,” she said. “I’m looking for ways to do that.”

She is working to increase the number of library programs, ranging from book-related events to educational classes.

The library’s annual Summer Reading Program for children begins May 27 and runs through early August. The Century Library will also participate in the WFPL system’s free summer lunch program, sponsored by Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The Summer Reading Challenge 2025: Color World will launch in late May and feature a full schedule of events, including a community drum circle, the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, a magical variety show, Art of the Wild, an interactive musical experience, dog puppets, an artist workshop, the popular Reno’s Reptiles, the Pensacola Museum of Art, a Moogician, Sunset Wildlife Connection, and Pensacola Little Theatre.

Thomas is also building partnerships with Pensacola State College, Camp Fire USA, along with Century Health and Rehabilitation.

“I want to see the Century Library be a part of the community,” said Thomas, who lives in the area.

Although located next to Century Town Hall and sharing a parking lot with it, the Century Library is a branch of the West Florida Public Libraries and is not affiliated with the Town of Century. The library is funded by Escambia County taxpayers.

Pictured: New Century Library Branch Manager Stevie Thomas adds a DVD to the library’s extensive collection and shelves books in the children’s area. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.