NAS Pensacola Closed To The Public May 20-22

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola is scheduled to close for public visitation May 20 through May 22. The installation’s areas of public interest – the National Naval Aviation Museum, the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum and Fort Barrancas – will be closed to the public on these days.

The air station’s West Gate will only be open for Department of Defense (DoD) identification card holders.

NAS Pensacola’s areas of public interest will reopen Friday, May 23, at 9 a.m., at which time visitors to the air station can access the installation through the West Gate at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

