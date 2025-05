Movie Club: Watch, Discuss The 1975 Thriller ‘Jaws’ Today At The Molino Library

It’s time for the Horror Movie Club today at the Molino Library.

The library will be making waves with the 1975 thriller “Jaws” at 3 p.m. A discussion will follow.

The movie is rated PG and may not be suitable for young viewers. Parental guidance is suggested.

The Molino Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.