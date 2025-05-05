Monday Will Be The Nicest Weather Day Of The Week; Rain By Midweek

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.