Molino Residents Frustrated Over Damaged Mailboxes

Molino residents are expressing frustration after multiple mailboxes were destroyed over the weekend.

They estimate that 15-25 mailboxes were damaged or destroyed in the area of Sunshine Hill Road, Crabtree Church Road, Gibson Road, and Chestnut Road.

Several residents reported that the mailboxes that were damaged by someone one a four-wheeler.

Any that may have video is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.