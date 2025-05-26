Memorial Day: Sunshine And Scattered Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.