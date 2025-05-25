Memorial Day Closures, Trash Collection Updates
May 25, 2025
Escambia County
Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
- Escambia County Administration
- Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Escambia County Waste Services Administration and Perdido Landfill
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (all offices)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Tax Collector
ECAT Bus Schedule
- ECAT will not run regular bus service or FlexTransit service on Monday, May 26.
- Pensacola Beach Trolleys will operate on Monday, May 26 from 4 p.m. until midnight.
- Regular ECAT service will resume on Tuesday, May 27.
ECUA
- ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, May 26.
- All residential sanitation services will remain on their regular schedule with no changes.
- Mainland commercial sanitation collections will be serviced one day later than usual for the remainder of the week due to the landfill closure on Monday.
Town Of Century, Cities Of Pensacola, Jay
- All city own offices and departments will be closed
- Trash will be collected on day later — on Thursday rather than Wednesday — by Republic Services.
Comments