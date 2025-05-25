Memorial Day Closures, Trash Collection Updates

Escambia County

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration and Perdido Landfill

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (all offices)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Tax Collector

ECAT Bus Schedule

ECAT will not run regular bus service or FlexTransit service on Monday, May 26.

Pensacola Beach Trolleys will operate on Monday, May 26 from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Regular ECAT service will resume on Tuesday, May 27.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, May 26.

l sanitation services will remain on their regular schedule with no changes. Mainland commercial sanitation collections will be serviced one day later than usual for the remainder of the week due to the landfill closure on Monday.

Town Of Century, Cities Of Pensacola, Jay