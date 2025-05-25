Memorial Day Closures, Trash Collection Updates

May 25, 2025

Escambia County

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
  • Escambia County Administration
  • Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Escambia County Waste Services Administration and Perdido Landfill
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (all offices)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Escambia County Tax Collector

ECAT Bus Schedule

  • ECAT will not run regular bus service or FlexTransit service on Monday, May 26.
  • Pensacola Beach Trolleys will operate on Monday, May 26 from 4 p.m. until midnight.
  • Regular ECAT service will resume on Tuesday, May 27.

ECUA

  • ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, May 26.
  • All residential sanitation services will remain on their regular schedule with no changes.
  • Mainland commercial sanitation collections will be serviced one day later than usual for the remainder of the week due to the landfill closure on Monday.

Town Of Century, Cities Of Pensacola, Jay

  • All city own offices and departments will be closed
  • Trash will be collected on day later — on Thursday rather than Wednesday — by Republic Services.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 