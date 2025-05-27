Kingsfield Road Over Eleven Mile Creek Bridge Work Schedule To Start Today

May 27, 2025

Motorists using the Kingsfield Road (County Road 186) bridge over Eleven Mile Creek will encounter lane restrictions started today, as crews begin guardrail repairs and general maintenance on the eastbound lane.

The work is expected to last approximately 45 days, weather permitting. During this period, traffic across the bridge will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers on site to direct vehicles while workers are present. Drivers are urged to exercise extra caution, adhere to road crew instructions, and follow all posted signs when traveling through the work zone.

While the construction is underway, residents, pedestrians, local traffic, and emergency vehicles will maintain access to properties within the affected area at all times. However, there may be brief instances where a driveway or entrance is temporarily blocked as equipment and materials are moved during the construction process.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 