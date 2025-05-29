Judge Rejects Arrest Warrant For Employee In Case Of $11,000 Missing From Town Of Century

An Escambia County judge declined to issue an arrest warrant in connection with the alleged theft of over $10,000 from the Town of Century.

In March 2025, then-interim mayor Alecia Johnson reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that there were six missing deposits totaling $11,000 from the Town of Century to their bank account at United Bank in Flomaton.

Johnson told deputies that one town employee was solely responsible for making the deposits, but the employee had denied taking anything. The individual is no longer employed by the town.

In late February 2025, the town received a letter from Whataburger stating that their utility payment from July 23, 2024, had not cleared their bank. Current Town Clerk Carrie Moore told an ECSO investigator that a review of the town’s records and bank transactions confirmed that on multiple dates, utility payments received from residents and businesses were not deposited into the Town of Century’s bank account. Moore said, however, that the residential and business accounts were credited, according to an ECSO report obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

The Town of Century’s internal investigation revealed that the now former employee, “who was solely responsible for making the town’s daily deposits into the Town of Century’s bank account, failed to do her duty in a timely and consistent manner resulting in the missing deposits exceeding $11,000.”

In a meeting with interim mayor, town clerk and town manager on March 3, the former employee “admitted that she did not make deposits daily and on multiple occasions she held the deposits for several days before taking them to the bank,” the ECSO report states. Whataburger and other utility customers were credited for payments.

The former employee stated she was either “sick or gone from work for some reason”, the ECSO report states, but the investigator found she was walking on the dates of the missing deposits. The Town of Century report shows that of the seven missing deposits there is a total of $2,627.90 in cash and $8,432.51 in checks for a total of $11,060.41 not deposited into their account.

On March 10, the former employee told the ECSO investigator that she was seeking legal counsel and would speak at that point. The ECSO report noted that she never made additional contact with investigators, and their attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

The ECSO received subpoenaed documentation and surveillance video of the night deposits from United Bank.

The internal Town of Century report, records of daily deposits and corresponding transactions, the former employee’s time sheets, Town of Century monthly bank statements and thumb drive of surveillance video were placed into evidence as the ECSO submitted a warrant affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for the former employee.

Escambia County Judge Scott Ritchie rejected the warrant affidavit for the former employe, according to a supplemental ECSO report, closing the investigation. A reason was not specified.

