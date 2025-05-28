In About A Week, Fluoride Will No Longer Be Added To ECUA Water

May 28, 2025

In an estimated week to 10 days, there will no longer be fluoride in the water from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

During a Tuesday meeting, the board voted to not purchase any more fluoride ahead of the state mandated removal of fluoride from public drinking water by July 1.

ECUA Executive Director Bruck Woody said just over 1,000 gallons of fluoride are stored at well locations throughout the utility’s system, and it is used at a rate of about 750 gallons a week.

“It’s just over a week’s supply,” he said.

“By my calculations…based on our current consumption, we would have to order more fluoride if we chose to continue adding it up to the July 1st deadline,” District 5 board member Kevin Stephens commented, and Woody agreed. “I think that would be insane.”

Stephens made a motion to not purchase any more fluoride after existing stock is gone.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to go and purchase more,” Perkins said. “We exhaust our supply and then follow the spirit as well as the letter of the law.”

Board member Louis Benson said ECUA should conduct public outreach to educate consumers how to fluoridate their own teeth. Perkis said he would not want ECUA to circumvent the state law.

