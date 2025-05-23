Here’s What Happened In Crash That Shut Down I-10 Thursday Afternoon

May 23, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol has released details on a three-vehicle crash at 4:15 that shut down I-10 westbound near the Highway 29 exit on Thursday afternoon.

FHP said a 50-year-old Lakeland, Florida, man was driving a westbound semi-truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer. Troopers said he failed to maintain proper distance from an SUV driven by a 69-year-old Pensacola woman. The semi collided with the SUV, causing it to overturn once. The side of the flatbed trailer then struck a pickup truck driven by a 67-year-old Pensacola man.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The driver of the SUV was extricated and transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the pickup and his passenger received minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital

The crash backed traffic up on both I-10 westbound and I-110 northbound.

