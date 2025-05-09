Good Chance Of Rain Today And Through The Weekend

May 9, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between midnight and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 