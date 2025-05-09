Good Chance Of Rain Today And Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between midnight and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.