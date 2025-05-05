Former Tate Band Boosters Chairman Charged With Grand Theft, Fraud

A Cantonment man is charged with allegedly stealing over $5,200 from the Tate High School band boosters.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Ronald W. McKinney, Jr. on felony charges of grand theft, fraud, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began when school officials reported possible financial irregularities within the Tate Band Boosters Association.

McKinney, a volunteer, resigned as chairman of the band boosters “for personal reasons” during an October 25, 2024, football game, the report states. He had held the chairman position since July 2021.

Investigators said that after McKinney’s resignation, an item inventory was conducted and multiple food products that were not carried or sold in the Tate band program were discovered on a Sysco invoice that was purchased through a Tate Band Boosters checking account at PenAir Credit Union. A further review of Sysco purchases for the 2023/2024 school year, and there was a total product value of approximately $1,998 for items not sold or used by the Tate Band program.

McKinney allegedly used a band booster’s band card to make purchases totaling $1269.82 from Sam’s Club, but Sam’s would not provide the boosters with information about the purchases because they were made through a personal Sam’s account in McKinney’s name, according to the ECSO. The sheriff’s office has filed a subpoena for the records from Sam’s.

McKinney allegedly also used the band booster’s bank card to purchase three packages of 100 count silver plastic plates, a salad cooler, and an inflatable bar from Amazon.

The report states the Sysco account was attached to McKinney’s name with the Tate Band Booster Association’s tax exempt information, and that Sysco would deliver the food orders to the Tate campus before they were stocked in the concession stand by McKinney.

Investigators learned that McKinney had a food business that appeared to be named “Best Bad Dad Fun Food Lab,” according to the arrest report.

Tate High Principal Laura Touchstone told investigators that McKinney called her and stated that he had broken his partnership with his church and had previously used the church’s account to order from Sysco. She stated that McKinney claimed that Sysco was supposed to keep his ordered items separate from those of the band boosters and that he had just noticed that they were combined.

During an interview at the Sheriff’s Office, Tate Band Director Ronald Gray told deputies that he had identified 187 items totaling $3,281.93 that were purchased with the Tate Band Booster’s debit card but were not for the band. Some of those items included fruits, sushi, pizza, salmon fillets, catfish fillets, clothing, salad ingredients, premium plastic plates and cutlery.

McKinney’s wife sent $2,000 to the band boosters through Zettle on October 28, 2024, according to the ECSO report, which also states McKinney’s wife was making treasury reports and acting as treasurer, and that a band boosters PenAir card assigned to her was used to make the unknown Sam’s Club transactions. To date, McKinney’s wife has not been charged with any crime.