Florida’s Average Gas Price Falls Below $3, Lower Locally

May 12, 2025

The average Florida gas price fell below $3 a gallon last week, according to AAA.

The state average dipped to $2.93 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average price since December 2023.

Sunday’s state average is 17 cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago, and 54 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.83 on Sunday. Several stations in Pensacola were at $2.66, while a low price of $2.68 was available at one Cantonment station.

“Florida drivers are seeing the lowest gas prices in 17 months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices dipped due to fears that the trade war could trigger a recession and reduce fuel demand. However, reports of easing tensions pushed oil prices higher last week, which could result in rising prices at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 