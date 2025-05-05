Florida Gas Prices Seesaw Up and Down Over The Last Week

Florida gas prices seesawed again last week. The state average went from $3.04 per gallon on Monday, back up to $3.18 per gallon by Thursday. On Sunday, Florida’s gas price had fallen back down to $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices are poised to move lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices dropped last week on concerns that OPEC and its allies could add more oil to the market, at a time when the global economy braces for a potential slowdown – which typically results in lower fuel demand.”

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $2.79. A low of $2.54 was available at a station on Pine Forest Road. In North Escambia, the low price Sunday night was $2.64 at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.