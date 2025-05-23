FDLE Report Details Child Porn Allegations Against Escambia Firefighter

An arrest report from the Florida Department of law enforcement details the child pornography allegations against an n Escambia County firefighter last assigned to the Beulah Fire Station.

As we reported earlier this week, 48-year-old Garey Anthony Buscaino was charged May 15 with seven counts of video voyeurism of a child under 16 years of age, 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set $1.86 millon.

FDLE’s investigation began in April 2025 after agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alerting agents to a cellphone user uploading child sexual exploitation files to a cloud account.

The investigation identified Buscaino as the account holder. FDLE said their investigation revealed that Buscaino had hidden video cameras and secretly recorded a juvenile in stages of undress.

The report states that FDLE agents located 96 images that appeared to be taken inside Buscaino’s home of a child about 12-14 years old “without the knowledge of the minor” between September 11, 2024, and April 10, 2025. FDLE said agents also located seven video files that “appeared to be recorded without the minor victim’s knowledge”.

“Each of the seven video files depicted the same minor victim nude while either dressing or undressing, in a circumstance where she had an expectation of privacy,” the report states. One five and a half minute video appeared to have been taken by a camera placed underneath a piece of furniture, agents said. Another video, according to the report, was taken with the camera inside a laundry hamper with holes in it.

On May 15, agents served search warrants at Buscaino’s primary residence and a secondary residence. Multiple electronic devices were seized, and a preliminary forensic review located several voyeurism videos and hundreds of files depicting the sexual abuse of children, investigators said.

During the execution of the search warrant, agents reported finding hidden cameras within Buscaino’s bedroom, including one disguised as an electronic cigarette and another disguised as a wall charger. Several GoPro-style cameras were also located.

“When questioned about the electronic devices within the residence, Buscaino invoked his right to legal counsel,” the FDLE report states.

Authorities said USB drives were recovered from inside the residence that contained child sexual abuse material, including children as young as four years of age being sexually abused.

FDLE said they also located approximately 1,000 images of child erotica stored with a cloud service provider and attributed to Buscaino. The images, FDLE said, depicted young children in sexuall suggestive poses but they did not meeting the statutory requirements of child sexual abuse material.

Escambia County confirmed that Buscaino is employed as a county firefighter.

“We are aware of the arrest of Firefighter Garey Buscaino and are currently reviewing potential personnel action,” the count said in a statement after the arrest. “Although the charges filed against him are not related to his duties with Escambia County Fire Rescue, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement should they need any information from Escambia County as they conduct their investigation.”

Buscaino entered a not guilty plea on May 19. He is due back in court for an arraignment hearing on June 6.

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit. FDLE’s investigation remains active.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted.