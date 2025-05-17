Escambia Firefighter Assigned To Beulah Arrested On 30 Counts Of Child Porn Possession

May 17, 2025

An Escambia County firefighter last assigned to the Beulah Fire Station has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on dozens of child pornography charges and other child sex crimes.

Garey Anthony Buscaino, 48 was charged with seven counts of video voyeurism of a child under 16 years of age, 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Buscaino was an Escambia County firefighter assigned to the Beulah Fire Station at the time of his arrest. FDLE said the arrest was the result of the state law enforcement agency’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

FDLE’s investigation began in April 2025 after agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alerting agents to a cellphone user uploading child sexual exploitation files to a cloud account.

The investigation identified Buscaino as the account holder. FDLE said their investigation revealed that Buscaino had hidden video cameras and secretly recorded a juvenile in stages of undress.

On May 15, agents served search warrants at Buscaino’s primary residence and a secondary residence. Multiple electronic devices were seized, and a preliminary forensic review located several voyeurism videos and hundreds of files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as 4 years old, investigators said.

Buscaino was arrested without incident and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Escambia County confirmed that Buscaino is employed as a county firefighter.

“We are aware of the arrest of Firefighter Garey Buscaino and are currently reviewing potential personnel action,” the count said in a statement. “Although the charges filed against him are not related to his duties with Escambia County Fire Rescue, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement should they need any information from Escambia County as they conduct their investigation.”

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit. FDLE’s investigation remains active.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted.

Buscaino’s mugshot was not released in accordance with state law.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 