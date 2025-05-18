Escambia Approves Firefighter Raises, $34 Million For New or Expanded Fire Stations

The Escambia County Commission has approved $34 million in unallocated Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds to build or expand five fire stations, enhancing fire protection in the county. Additionally, the commission has approved raises for firefighters.

The board approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Escambia County Professional Firefighters, raising the hourly wage for beginning firefighters to $16, an increase of $3 per hour. The increase will cost the county about $1.7 million annually.

The board also approved a plan presented by Commissioner Ashley Hofberger. Her proposal included the addition of a second fire station in Cantonment and living quarters to an existing station in Dogwood Park.

The plan aims to make the following improvements:

7209 Lillian Hwy – Replacement, $8.5 million

New Fire Station 24, Highway 97 and Kingsfield Road in Cantonment, $6.5 million

New Fire Station in Paradise Beach, $6.5 million on a site to be determined

Replacement station at 9350 Gulf Beach Highway, $8.5 million

Molino Station 21/Dogwood Park, 4307 White Ash Road, add living quarters, $4 million.

Hofberger identified the locations with the assistance of Escambia County Fire Chief Adam Harrison. Her proposed timeline includes issuing a request for proposals by June 1, proposal evaluation by August 1, and groundbreakings by March 1, 2026.

Hofberger’s motion to approve the plan was seconded by Commissioner Steven Barry, who noted that the plan may be too aggressive.

The commission is also considering a new firefighter training center in Brownsville, and a new fire station in District 3 (estimated at about $4 million, if a need is determined).

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Station 21 on Whish Ash Road in Dogwood Park. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.