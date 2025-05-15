Dry Weather Ahead; Highs Reaching Near 90

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.