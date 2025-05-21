Century Sets Special Election Date To Fill Seat Left Vacant By Resignation

The Century Town Council on Tuesday night set a special election to fill a vacant seat on the council.

On May 6, Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned from Seat 5 for personal reasons. With more than six months remaining until the end of her term in January 2027, the town charter requires that the council set a special election and appoint a replacement to the five-member body.

The special election has been set for Tuesday, July 29. If no candidate for the non-partisan seat receives one vote more than 50%, a runoff will be held on September 29. The winner will take office 10 days after certification of the election.

The qualifying period for candidates is set for June 23-25.

The town recently held a special election for mayor and another council seat to due to resignations.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, attending his first council meeting after being reelected in a special election, takes notes during a town council meeting on Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.