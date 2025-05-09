Century Set To Begin $1.3 Million In Water Meter Upgrade Project

The Town of Century is about to undertake a $1.3 million water meter and service line project.

Thursday morning, the town’s engineering firm held a pre-construction conference meeting with the contractor and town staff to review the project prior to a tentative start day of May 27. Competition is expected by late March 2026.

A $1,301,892 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Grant will be used to replace all of Century’s approximately 825 existing commercial and residential water meters, moving from a manual read system to a radio reporting system.

Customers may experience a water outage of about 30 minutes when their meter is replaced; the town aims to notify customers before their replacement date. No work will be done on the customers’ side of the meter, other than the actual connection.

The existing meters were installed as a radio read system in 2011, but the system has long since failed and the meters are read manually each month.

The project will include replacement of all commercial and residential water service lines from the main to the customer connection. This includes connection to the water main, new service lines under the road (if required), and replacement of the meter box and all its contents including a new water meter.

Through an interlocal agreement, the Escambia County will use the state grant to reimburse Century for the project.

Pictured: A pre-construction meeting was held Thursday morning in Century for an upcoming water meter and service line replacement project. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.