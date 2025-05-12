UWF President Martha Saunders Has Resigned

University of West Florida President Martha Saunders has resigned.

Saunders, who has held the position since 2017, announced her resignation to students, faculty and staff.

Her resignation was preceded by attacks on the university by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor made four controversial picks to the University of Board of Trustees. Two of the appointees resigned, and one was never confirmed by the Florida Senate.

Here is the complete text of Saunder’s resignation message:

When I returned to the University of West Florida as president, it felt like coming home. This University gave me my start as an academic, and serving as its leader has been one of the great honors of my life.

In accordance with the terms of my contract, and after thoughtful reflection, I have made the decision to conclude my presidency. This was not an easy choice. I know it may come as a surprise, and for some, a disappointment. Please know I did not make it lightly. I believe this is the right time — for me and for UWF.

Over the past several years, we’ve accomplished extraordinary things together: record enrollments, historic fundraising, national recognition, and a campus culture that puts students first. We’ve met challenges head-on and kept our values intact. I could not be more proud of what we’ve built.

I will work closely with the Board of Trustees and the campus leadership to ensure a smooth transition. My commitment to this University and its people remains strong through my final day in office — and beyond.

Thank you for your trust, your passion, and your belief in what UWF can be.

With gratitude,

Martha

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.