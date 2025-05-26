Blue Wahoos Fall To Barons, Suffer Rare Home Sweep

Sunday’s 6-2 loss marked the first six-game sweep of the Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium in franchise history.

After taking four of six from the Rocket City Trash Pandas in the first half of their 12-game homestand, the Blue Wahoos dropped six in a row to the Birmingham Barons.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh with one out, the bases were loaded for the heart of the Blue Wahoos lineup. After enduring a week of offensive struggles, the Blue Wahoos were staring at one of their best opportunities all week. A foul out and popout later, Barons reliever Tyler Davis escaped without giving up a run after walking two and allowing one hit in the frame.

The squandered opportunity was one of many this week for the Blue Wahoos as they dropped six straight at home, and have now fallen to 23-22 with the race to the end of the first half heating up.

Birmingham’s bats jumped ahead in the top of the third against starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, as centerfielder Jacob Burke sent a fly ball out to left for a solo home run, his second round-tripper of the year.

The offense came alive for the Blue Wahoos in the fourth inning as they got their second look at Birmingham starter Riley Gowens (5-0) this week.

Designated Hitter Nathan Martorella led off with a double to left-center and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Mark Coley II. Dalvy Rosario picked up an RBI of his own with a single up the middle, his second hit of the day, to put the Wahoos ahead 2-1.

The runs for the Blue Wahoos broke a 15-inning streak of being shut out by the Barons’ pitching staff, dating back to the seventh inning of Friday night’s game.

After the Blue Wahoos took the lead in the fourth, the Barons rattled off one run in each of the next three innings to take a 4-2 lead. Rikuu Nishida tied it in the fifth with an RBI single, Jacob Gonzalez took the lead in the sixth with a solo home run to right and Adam Hackenberg hit a solo home run of his own in the seventh.

All three runs were charged to left-hander Luis Palacios (1-2), who was saddled with the loss on Sunday.

The Barons added some insurance in the eighth, as they added two unearned runs against right-hander Jesse Bergin to push their lead to 6-2.

After Gonzalez reached on a throwing error by Jared Serna, Caden Connor picked up an RBI after sneaking a ball just past the reach of Serna, while Mario Camiletti knocked in Gonzalez on a single to right.

After going 4-8 over their 12-game homestand, the Blue Wahoos will turn their attention to a six-game set in Montgomery, Alabama, against the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos vs. Montgomery Biscuits

WHEN: Tuesday through Sunday (June 1).

WHERE: Riverwalk Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama.

GAMETIMES: The games on Tuesday through Friday will start at 6:35 p.m., Saturday’s game starts at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday’s game starts at 3:33 p.m.