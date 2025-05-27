Bay Minette PD Names ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting Of Atmore Man

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect after the shooting death of an Atmore man at a large party in Bay Minette.

On Monday, the Bay Minette Police Department identified the victim of a fatal Friday night shooting as 21-year-old Dyrontae Condarrly Booker of Atmore (pictured left inset).

Police said 28-year-old Decareus Keywon Mallory Andrews (pictured top) of Bay Minette is wanted for murder in connection with the shooting. BPD said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Approximately 10:20 Friday night, a Bay Minette police officer was on routine patrol in the 900 block of Daphne Road when they heard gunshots. The officer observed a suspect fleeing on foot “from a residence where a large party was underway. The officer initiated a foot pursuit but lost sight of the suspect after several blocks.

Upon returning to the scene, the officer discovered Booker lying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to North Baldwin Infirmary where he later died.

“This was not a random act—the suspect and victim were known to each other,” Bay Minette Police said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Bay Minette Police Department at (251) 580-2559 or email to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.