Barons Come Through in Clutch As Blue Wahoos Drop Fourth Straight

written by Willie Phaler

With a 1-2-3 inning in the first from left-hander Adam Laskey, and the offense forcing runners to second and third with one out in the bottom of the frame against Birmingham’s Dalton Roach, it felt like the Blue Wahoos had found momentum for the first time this week.

In short, they did not. With a 6-3 loss, Pensacola has now lost four straight for the second time this season.

After a one-out walk from Jared Serna and a double from Jake Thompson, both runners were stranded on base to end the inning.

After squandering the opportunity with runners in scoring position, the Barons’ offense began to click. Catcher Adam Hackenberg drove in a run with an opposite-field single to take advantage of a two-out error by Johnny Olmstead at second base in the second, while Caden Connor picked up an RBI to score Rikuu Nishida in the third.

Birmingham’s offensive production exploded in the fourth, as they drove in four runs with two outs against the Blue Wahoos’ southpaw. D.J. Gladney, Mario Camiletti, Nishida and Connor all came around to touch home to put Birmingham up 6-1, totaling four hits and two walks in the frame.

Laskey totaled 5.0 innings while absorbing the loss, allowing six runs (five earned), walking three and giving up eight hits.

While the Barons’ offense was opportunistic against the lefty, the Wahoos found their most success in the batter’s box so far this series. Catcher Sam Praytor had two RBI singles in the second and sixth, while centerfielder Shane Sasaki drove in a run in the fourth.

The Wahoos’ bullpen was excellent Friday night. Right-handers Josh White and Nigel Belgrave combined to provide four innings of no-hit relief, allowing only two baserunners via walks.

With a 6:05 first pitch for Star Wars Night tomorrow, both clubs will send out big left-handers to make the start. Dax Fulton is slated to take the mound for Pensacola, while Noah Schultz will take the ball for Birmingham.

