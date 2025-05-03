ECSO Develops Two Persons Of Interest In Molino Mailbox Vandalism Case

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified two persons of interest in the destruction of multiple mailboxes last weekend in Molino. But there have yet been arrests, ECSO said Friday afternoon.

About two dozen mailboxes were damaged or destroyed in the area of Sunshine Hill Road, Crabtree Church Road, Gibson Road, and Chestnut Road. Not all of the property owners filed a reported with the sheriff’s office.

Several residents reported that the mailboxes that were damaged by someone one a four-wheeler.

Any that may have video is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.