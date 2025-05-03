Atmore Police Arrest Second Suspect For Attempted Murder

The Atmore Police Department on Sunday arrested another suspect in connection with a May 7 shooting at an intersection during which a vehicle and a nearby restaurant were hit by gunfire.

Dexter Adams, 18, was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police said that during the chase, he reached for a weapon before hiding it under a nearby shed.

He was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an unoccupied building, attempting to elude, and receiving stolen property second degree.

APD said additional arrests are forthcoming in the case.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, Atmore officers responded to the area of North Main and Howard Street following reports of shots fired into a passing vehicle. The Wing & Burger Box restaurant on the northeast corner of the intersection was also hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers recovered a significant amount of evidence at the scene, collecting 47 spent shell casings believed to be from two different caliber firearms.

During the course of their investigation into the May 7 shooting, investigators were able to identify four suspects.

A 17-year-old juvenile was subsequently arrested and has been charged as an adult with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building. Due to his age and in accordance with Alabama state statutes, his name is not being released at this time. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center.

Further investigation by Atmore Police linked the same 17-year-old juvenile to a separate shooting incident that occurred on April 26. In that event, multiple shots were fired into a residence located in the 300 block of East School Street. In relation to this shooting, the juvenile has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators have also signed arrest warrants for two additional juvenile suspects allegedly involved in the East School Street shooting.

The Atmore Police Department continues to investigate both incidents and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the outstanding suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Atmore Police at (251) 368-9141.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.