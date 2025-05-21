Rough Sixth Inning Leads To Wahoos Series-Opening Loss To Birmingham

written by Bill Vilona

Through five innings and two turns complete into Birmingham’s lineup, the Blue Wahoos’ Jacob Miller was spinning superlatives.

The third trip became rocky and led to the Barons’ eventual 6-2 victory Tuesday night that began a six-game series against two co-division leaders at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

After allowing just two hits and facing only two batters above the minimum, Miller yielded three consecutive hits to start the sixth inning, then had an errant throw and bad hop change the game.

The Barons produced three runs for a 4-2 lead, then tacked on solo runs in the seventh and eighth to pull away. Birmingham used five pitchers to combine for nine strikeouts and just one earned run.

In six prior starts, Miller had not yielded more than three runs until Tuesday.

He was provided a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Kemp Alderman lined a single with runners on second and third, and a bobbled fielding play by the Barons’ right fielder Wilfred Veras allowed a second run to score.

The Barons got a run back when third baseman Jason Matthews, who was recently moved down from the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate, had a run-scoring double in the third inning. It was part of his big night going 3-for-3, reaching base all four times, and scoring two runs.

In the eventful sixth inning, he led off with a double. That was followed by a pair of singles to tie the game. Veras then hit a grounder that could have been a double play, but an errant throw to first from Johnny Olmstead allowed a run to score. Jacob Gonzalez later produced a sacrifice fly to score the fourth run.

Alderman went 2-for-4 as the Blue Wahoos’ lone multiple-hit batter Tuesday. The Blue Wahoos had two runners on in the ninth inning from a pair of walks with one out, but their opportunity ended there.

These two teams split a series a couple weeks ago in Birmingham.

GAME NOTABLES

— Guitar/vocalist Al Cunningham made his first appearance this season performing the National Anthem.

— Some roster moves occurred before Tuesday’s game. Left-handed pitcher Justin King was activated from the injured list. He went on the IL on April 30. Prior to the game, he made four appearances with an 0-1 record and 3.86 ERA. Meanwhile, reliever Zach McCambley was elevated to Triple-A Jacksonville. McCambley was the longest-tenured Blue Wahoos player, first joining the team in 2021. He ranks second all-time in club history in strikeouts with 251. In 11 appearances this season, McCambley was 1-0 with a 2.11 ERA.

— The Blue Wahoos have enjoyed success against Birmingham. They entered Tuesday with a 93-68 all-time record. This year, the Blue Wahoos are playing Birmingham twice at home for the first time. The Barons will return on Aug. 12-17.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Birmingham Barons vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: The games on Wednesday through Saturday night will all start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday’s game will be a 4:05 p.m. start – the first late afternoon start time of season.