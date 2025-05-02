Tate Falls 3-2 To Top Ranked Buchholz In 6A Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

May 2, 2025

It came down to the wire in game two of the 6A Region 1 semifinals on Thursday night as the Tate Aggies fell to Buchholz 3-2 in Gainesville. Tate lost to the top ranked Bobcats in game one Wednesday night.

Thursday night’s game was tied at two in the bottom of the seventh when Buchholzs scored one run on a single.

Nathan Connors (pictured above) allowed eight hits and three runs in six and one-third innings, striking out five and walking three.

For more photos, click here.

Nathan Ozuna went 1-2 for the Aggies at bat with one run batted in. Cal Foxworth went 2-3, Hunter Clayton was 1-3 and Griffin Cook was 1-2.

Buckholz will face No. 2 Pace in the regional finals with game one of three next Wednesday. The winner will advance to the 6A state semifinals in Fort Myers.

Tate’s season ended at 16-14.

Photos by C.J. Gish – Mainstreet Daily News for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 