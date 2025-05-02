Tate Falls 3-2 To Top Ranked Buchholz In 6A Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

It came down to the wire in game two of the 6A Region 1 semifinals on Thursday night as the Tate Aggies fell to Buchholz 3-2 in Gainesville. Tate lost to the top ranked Bobcats in game one Wednesday night.

Thursday night’s game was tied at two in the bottom of the seventh when Buchholzs scored one run on a single.

Nathan Connors (pictured above) allowed eight hits and three runs in six and one-third innings, striking out five and walking three.

For more photos, click here.

Nathan Ozuna went 1-2 for the Aggies at bat with one run batted in. Cal Foxworth went 2-3, Hunter Clayton was 1-3 and Griffin Cook was 1-2.

Buckholz will face No. 2 Pace in the regional finals with game one of three next Wednesday. The winner will advance to the 6A state semifinals in Fort Myers.

Tate’s season ended at 16-14.

Photos by C.J. Gish – Mainstreet Daily News for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.