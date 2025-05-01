Tate Aggies Drop Game 1 In Regional Quarterfinals To Buchholz

The Tate Aggies slipped to the Buchholz Bobcats on Wednesday night in Gainesville in the first meeting of a beat-of-three series 6A Baseball regional quarterfinals.

Buchholz (29-1) will host Tate (16-13) at 7:00 CT tonight in game two. A third game, if necessary, will move back to Tate Saturday night.

Zane Warrington struck out 10 for Tate in six innings Wednesday night, allowing three hits and three runs and walking two.

Brayden Beck went 1-for-3 at bat for the Aggies with one RBI. Griffin Cook, Hunter Clayton, Taite Davis and Kaden Posta each had one hit.

