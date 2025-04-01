Wine Homers And Tate Lady Aggies Get District Win Over Crestview

April 1, 2025

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated the Crestview Bulldogs 9-8 Monday night in Crestview in a big district win.

Kara Wine had four RBIs on four hits –including a two-run homer to left field in the third inning. Kaylie Mitchell went 2-4 at the plate for the Aggies.

Peyton Womack earned the win for Tate, giving up 10 hits and eight runs (five earned) in six and two-thirds innings while walking seven and striking out six. Jordan Smith earned the save in one-third of an inning, striking out one and allowing no hits, nor runs and no walks.

Up next, Tate will host Niceville on Thursday. On Friday, it’s the annual Strike Out Cancer game at Tate against West Florida.

Pictured: Kara Wine, who had a home run at Crestview Monday night, also homered last Friday night against Milton. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

