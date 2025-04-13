WaWa In Beulah Will Open This Week

The new Wawa store in Beulah will open this week.

The new store at 5888 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of Beulah Road, will open on Thursday. Festivities start at 7:45 a.m. with Wawa General Manager Matthew Peery doing the honors of counting down the moment when the doors open for the very first time at 8:00 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., customers are invited to participate in a brief ceremony to celebrate the new store and the impacts it will have on the community. The program kicks off with an entertaining parade with Wawa associates. The ceremony concludes with Wawa’s signature Hoagies for Heroes competition between first responders and official ribbon cutting with mascot Wally Goose.

Wawa will give away free t-shirts to the first 100 customers, free samples of Wawa’s newest Dill Pickle Ranch sauce and Crispy Pickle Toppings on hoagies until 8:30 a.m. and free any size hot coffee through April 27th.

The Beulah location will be Wawa’s second location in Escambia County. The first opened on Boesch Lane, located at Ransley Station on Pine Forest Road just north of I-10.

Three more Wawa stores are currently planned for Escambia County:

6650 Pensacola Boulevard near W Street.

near W Street. 8503 North Davis Highway, near Johnson Avenue and HCA West Florida Hospital.

near Johnson Avenue and HCA West Florida Hospital. 9262 West Highway 98 at Blue Angel Parkway.

Pictured: Work continued Saturday afternoon on a new Wawa Store that will open Thursday at the Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road intersection. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.